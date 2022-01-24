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The Key to Understanding the Revelation
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120 views • January 24, 2022
Understanding the Revelation is easier than you might think. You don't need to know Hebrew or Greek, you don't need a cypher, and you don't need to spend hours listening to theologians. The key to understanding the Revelation has been right in front of you this whole time, in the opening words of the book. If you will believe what those words say, you will know everything you need to know to truly appreciate the Revelation of Jesus Christ.
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