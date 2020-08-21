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SHADOWGATE UPDATES - Tore and Millie cover recent developments
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226 views • August 21, 2020
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"If you enjoy my content please support my work directly at my subscribe star page!"
https://www.subscribestar.com/millieweaver
https://www.youtube.com/c/MillennialMillie/videos
"I've been targeted with censorship by big tech for reporting Real News! Support my efforts as I tour America to give honest coverage of the 2020 election. Together we can fight the mental disorder that is Liberalism. It's okay to be a capitalist!"
Emergency legal defense fund for Millie Weaver --->>
https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-legal-defense-fund-for-millie-weaver
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