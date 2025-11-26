BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Got a truth bomb in my pocket
wolfburg
20 followers
47 views • 3 days ago
This energetic hard rock track opens with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff atop a tight rhythm section, Energetic drums and steady bass steer the verses, uplifting choruses swell with soaring vocals, then a dense, electrifying guitar solo erupts before the synth-led groove powers a euphoric finish


Got a truth bomb in my pocket, a roll in my stride, Lady, don't bore me with your mainstream guile, There ain't no fact you can spin, I've done my research wide, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to deploy. Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, primed for the fight, You talk 'bout 5G towers, chemtrails in the sky, My blood boils, but I won't let their lies pass by. I didn't come here to listen to your pharma jive, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to thrive, Tune in to my signal, hear the truth I recite, Or tomorrow's truth will be censored, out of sight. There ain't no fact you can hide, I've seen through the veil, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to prevail, Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready for the fight.

this energetic hard rock track opens with a boldrepetitive oberheim ob-xa synth riff atop a tight rhythm sectionenergetic drums and steady bass steer the versesuplifting choruses swell with soaring vocalsthen a denseelectrifying guitar solo erupts before the synth-led groove powers a euphoric finish
