This energetic hard rock track opens with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff atop a tight rhythm section, Energetic drums and steady bass steer the verses, uplifting choruses swell with soaring vocals, then a dense, electrifying guitar solo erupts before the synth-led groove powers a euphoric finish





Got a truth bomb in my pocket, a roll in my stride, Lady, don't bore me with your mainstream guile, There ain't no fact you can spin, I've done my research wide, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to deploy. Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, primed for the fight, You talk 'bout 5G towers, chemtrails in the sky, My blood boils, but I won't let their lies pass by. I didn't come here to listen to your pharma jive, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to thrive, Tune in to my signal, hear the truth I recite, Or tomorrow's truth will be censored, out of sight. There ain't no fact you can hide, I've seen through the veil, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to prevail, Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready for the fight.