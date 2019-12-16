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Coming Great Earthquake & The Church
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38 views • December 16, 2019
The bible gives us details on the coming great earthquake and flood (tsunami) that is related to when the church is flown (in airplanes) into the Place of Safety (on earth), completely opposite of man's tradition of the rapture theory. More information can be found here: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/placeofsafety.html
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