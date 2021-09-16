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Orwell Saw His Socialism Descend into Totalitarianism; Can Today's Great Resetter's Do The Same?
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20 views • September 16, 2021
Lawrence Reed, President Emeritus; Humphreys Family Senior Fellow and Ron Manners Global Ambassador for Liberty, Foundation for Economic Education
In August 2021 iconic libertarian scholar Larry Reed wrote an article questioning Orwell's commitment to socialism. Orwell, Mr. Reed wrote, himself wrote a critique of Hayek's "Road to Serfdom" classic showing the "1984" author did in fact understand how well-intended socialism can descend into tyranny. Does this cognitive dissonance bear lessons for today's reformers?
The World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" program has national leaders echoing the phrase, "Build Back Better", but almost half of Americans are declining participation in the vaccine experiment to defeat Covid. Indeed, with a grave Technocracy creeping over the globe - to control individual behavior and monetize our data - how will voters find that balance between caring for society while avoiding totalitarianism?
www.lawrencewreed.com
In August 2021 iconic libertarian scholar Larry Reed wrote an article questioning Orwell's commitment to socialism. Orwell, Mr. Reed wrote, himself wrote a critique of Hayek's "Road to Serfdom" classic showing the "1984" author did in fact understand how well-intended socialism can descend into tyranny. Does this cognitive dissonance bear lessons for today's reformers?
The World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" program has national leaders echoing the phrase, "Build Back Better", but almost half of Americans are declining participation in the vaccine experiment to defeat Covid. Indeed, with a grave Technocracy creeping over the globe - to control individual behavior and monetize our data - how will voters find that balance between caring for society while avoiding totalitarianism?
www.lawrencewreed.com
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