Uncensored: Clay Clark - MAJOR Developments Towards Mark of the Beast & Revelation of Antichrist

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Sep 29, 2023





Clay Clark joins Maria Zeee to discuss MAJOR developments towards the Mark of the Beast and revelation of the Antichrist, including a new UN 7-year "re-commitment" to SDG's at a time that coincides with a declaration of "peace and safety" for Israel and the world.





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lvnz9-uncensored-clay-clark-major-developments-towards-mark-of-the-beast-and-reve.html



