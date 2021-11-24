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Corona: Division, polemics, exclusion – and what comes next?
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20 views • November 24, 2021
In his book, German sociologist and social psychologist Prof. Harald Welzer explains how ordinary people become mass murderers. He shows the mechanism by which exclusion and genocide has already occured in the 3rd Reich. In an open letter, Holocaust survivors accuse the media of lying to the people and issue a frightening warning.
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