Building A Regenerative Economy & Network EVERYWHERE - Unitree Interview

Unitree is innovating with a Decentralized Blockchain platform for Funding, Owning and Operating Permaculture projects, to help our world in every way possible. This video is not sponsored or affiliated with Unitree.

Learn More About Unitree: https://www.unitree.earth/

The World Changing Value In Food Forests (Permaculture): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcN_q2IVpFA

My Florida Land Project: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKO09rFLuBaVHYMIG9Dvg1t

Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#newtechnology #technology #tech #blockchain #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptonews #cryptotrading #economy #ecommerce #unitree #permaculture #foodforest #network #networking #decentralized #decentralization #project #projects