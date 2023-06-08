Create New Account
Sudden Downdraft Pushes Helicopter into the Ocean - April 29, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday

"The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene and lowered their rescue swimmer. While hoisting a cruise ship nurse, a severe squall caused the aircrew to back off from the ship. The helicopter then encountered a severe downwind, prompting the aircrew to recover the aircraft close to the water's surface. Both the Jayhawk helicopter and Ocean Sentry aircraft returned to base due to weather." (news story)

This video is unpacked in Our May 1, 2023 Blog

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

