© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After the Shanghai officials announced that Pudong and Puxi would be locked down in turn at night on March 27th, at midnight of March 28th, the citizens photographed that the government was already prepare for the lockdown around Pudong.