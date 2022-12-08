The Crime Scene Of Tw!tter

Musk Purchased A Crime Scene

* Tw!tter is a national security asset, so creatures like James Baker are naturally crawling all over it.

* But he is a known asset; and there are certain to be far more unknown assets lurking around in the shadows.





Bannon’s War Room | 7 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v1ze3df-darren-beattie-on-the-crime-scene-of-twitter.html

