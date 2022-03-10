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Rudy, The Alaska Prepper Talks Global Crisis, Inflation and What is on Your Mind. Pt 2
RISK Channel
RISK Channel
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46 views • March 10, 2022
Rudy, The Alaska prepper returns to RISK for a comprehensive discussion about the state of the economy and world. We discuss supply chain, financial and global issues and how they impact all of us in our daily lives.

Rudy's YouTube Channel and its description are as follows:

@https://www.youtube.com/c/AlaskaPrepp...
https://www.youtube.com/c/AlaskaPrepp...

The Alaska Prepper Channel tries to empower the average person to be awakened to the need of preparing for anything. The main point is to provide viewers with content that showcases the reality that prepping can be done on any budget. It also attempts to provide entertaining facts that are derived from news articles and opinionated ideas. Thank you for joining me on this adventure of Reaching, Teaching, and Repeating the cycle until everyone is awake. Many blessings to you and your families...

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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/riskchannel

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Welcome to the official Brighteon Channel RISK 📈

This channel is dedicated to looking at risk, what risks we face, and how to best protect yourself from risk, as well as how risk plays into your everyday life, your investments and your future.
We interview some of the best minds in modern finance, risk management and related subjects.
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#alaskaprepper #prepper #financialpreparedness #fiat #fiatcurrency #prepping #globaleconomy


The views expressed on this channel and in our videos are opinions. Everyone's financial situation is different and you should consult with a qualified financial professional before investing.
Keywords
preppereconomyfederal reservemoneycryptoeconomicsalaskametalsfinanceinflationrudyriskdigital currencypreciouscdbc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy