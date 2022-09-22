FBI NOW CORRUPT, OR HAVE THEY ALWAYS BEEN?

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since its inception in 1906, the FBI was an organization which grew in power and scope to the point, many in congress felt, their abuses of power would grow exponentially. Then along came J. Edgar Hoover and things really got shady