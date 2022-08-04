[Premiered Aug 4, 2022] CuttingEdge: Alex Jones Trial Exposed on A Brief Rip-It

Alex Jones Trial is exposing the dishonesty of a man who will go to any length to suck people into his New Age fan base. While Jones throws people (who have been loyal to him) under the bus in order to save himself, this tactic is apparently is not working. Forget about the recently acquired evidence pointing to Alex Jones Lying during the discovery process of the trial the lie goes deeper and Rip-It's guest opens up and exposes the truth about Alex Jones.





NowYouSeeTV Network: https://nystv.org/ please use the promo code EDGE all upper caps and receive 30 days free viewing. Take advantage!!!!





Full Rip-It Broadcast: https://youtu.be/b5AJdWjrvvU





#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/





#Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg









#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQOKLG3UXZW8XSLX7vn-g

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBabylon

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA









Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8





Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!





T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com





Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases