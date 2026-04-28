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Familiarity breeds Invisibility - Chaos-Magic Destractions. The Masses Will Go To Entropy
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCES: Lalita Karoli "Familiarity breeds Invisibility Part 1"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlmrEOLeIwM

Lalita Karoli "Familiarity breeds Invisibility Part2"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX_Jy50k0oQ


"I will begin with this statement. Gaia TV is Hollywood. The actors there host distractions of ancient aliens, disclosures, galactic federation etc…. All of which are our “captors”. The Pleiadian agenda is the agenda of using us as consciousness vehicles for their unresolved entropic purposes. The pleiadian collective is actually dead… on their way to entropy and have use of technology to make us slaves. Humans don’t need technology to travel in “space”. We have Star Merkabas. I think the level of delusion about ufo conferences, hybrid children, disclosures are chaos magic. The slaves playing those roles have agreements or implantation into their bodies. They can have “memory” implantation in a hive mind for the extra dimensional factions. The Cory Goode agenda was completely fabricated. Edgar Casey: complete nonsense. Figure it out folks."


REFERENCES:

Sheriff's Office: https://bouldercounty.gov/news/ https://t1p.de/sbk6s

FlyingRainbowLasagne: "2026 level 1 lesson 6 the Inner and the Outer"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDvP0FaK4lk

Red Light Glasses: https://luciaeyes.com/


Also: "A TRAGIC END: The David Wilcock Suicide" https://t1p.de/uwvvt


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE




Keywords
aliensvaccineascensionrapturedemonstime travelzombiesmk-ultrasoulcernparanormaltranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trap
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