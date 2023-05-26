https://gettr.com/post/p2hty9ybc77
0523 Grant Stinchfield with Nicole 01
有报道说 大量的中国移民到美国来，现在我明白为什么，如果你是一个中国人，你要逃离习近平的独裁之手。
There are reports of massive Chinese immigration to the U.S. Now I understand why, if you're Chinese, you want to escape the dictatorial hands of Xi Jinping.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@realamvoice @stinchfield1776 @nfscspeaks
@mosenglish @moschinese
