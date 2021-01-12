2021 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions and Recapping 2020

Last year, The Talking Hedge listed 44 predictions from Leafly on our 2020 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions podcast- 22 came true, 18 didn’t, and 4 were inconclusive. That's a 54% accuracy rate for 2020, down from 68% for 2019.2020 was a big year for the cannabis industry. Frontrunners cleaned up their balance sheets and weaker players fell to the wayside as retail sales in the sector soared in during the pandemic.Cannabis investment cratered in 2020, done in by the double-whammy of the Canadian legalization letdown and the pandemic. In 2021, investors will return, buoyed by the eye-popping 65% increase in 2020 cannabis sales across the United States after five states voted to legalize cannabis in November, the House passed the MORE Act, and Democrats took control the U.S. Senate.Yes, cannabis is a recession-proof and pandemic-proof industry!Show Notes:28 cannabis predictions for 202Why 2021 Could Be a Big Year for the Cannabis Industry2021 Predictions For Cannabis Industry5 cannabis industry predictions for 2021Industry Leaders’ Predictions for 2021Cannabis Industry Insiders Look Ahead To 2021Prohibition Partners’ Top Ten Cannabis Trends for 2021Predictions for the 2021 Cannabis EconomyCannabis And Hemp: Predictions 2021Guest:Luc Carlin, Host @Let's Talk Cannabis LMChttps://lmc.productions/Let's Talk Cannabis LMC covers a range of issues involving cannabis like branding, marketing, business, investing and much, much more.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 627 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.