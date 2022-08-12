SARco Soul Sucker from SwitSARland land of the SAR

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If you still don't believe, that we're being ruled by Pharaoh's Nobility, then watch that photo of those two European Presidents doing the Egyptian crossed arms death wish. https://p.facebook.com/zcaputova/phot... https://tl-ph.facebook.com/zcaputova/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upDgG... https://live.ahava528.com/v/6300?chan...