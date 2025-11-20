BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1 Year in El Salvador | The Truth You Won’t Hear | Our Family Unfiltered Journey & Life Abroad
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
24 views • 1 day ago

1 Year in El Salvador | The Truth You Won’t Hear | Our Familys Unfiltered Journey & Life Abroad 🇸🇻


In this eye-opening video, we’re sharing the truth about our first year living in El Salvador no filters, just real experiences. 🌍 From moving with three kids and three cats to navigating the challenges of living abroad, we’ve seen it all. In this video, we dive deep into the ups and downs, from the financial realities to the unexpected joys of starting fresh in a new country. Get ready to hear the raw, unvarnished truth about life in El Salvador, and why we wouldn’t change a thing.


📍 Location: San Salvador, El Salvador

🚘 Topic: 1 Year living abroad

🎯 Focus: Real-life tips, personal experience & trusted local services


🔥 Key Highlights of This Video:


* Why We Left Canada*: The reasons behind our move, including what drove us to leave and why El Salvador felt like the right place for us 🇨🇦➡️🇸🇻

* Cost of Living*: Get a detailed breakdown of what it really costs to live in El Salvador, from rent to groceries 💸

* Overcoming Obstacles*: The challenges we faced—language barriers, legal processes, and adapting to a new lifestyle 💪

* Life in El Salvador Now*: What it’s really like after one year here—what’s changed and what we’ve learned 🌱


Wondering if El Salvador is the right place for you? We’re sharing an in-depth look at the cost of living, buying a car as an expat, and the cultural experiences that shaped our journey. Discover the challenges and rewards of living abroad and why El Salvador might be the perfect fit for your family.


👉 Drop a comment below: Would you consider moving to El Salvador or another country? What’s your biggest factor in the decision?


👍 Like, subscribe, and share to help others on their expat journey.


Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:


*💸 Cost of Living*: Discover the costs associated with living in El Salvador, and how they compare to life in Canada.

* 🛠️ Overcoming Challenges*: Practical advice on overcoming language barriers, handling paperwork, and adjusting to life as an expat.

*🌍 Living in El Salvador*: A closer look at how life here differs from Canada, and the things we’ve learned along the way.



 About Charity Hagenaars:

We are the Hagenaars Family a Canadian Christian family of five who moved to El Salvador in 2024 for a life that aligns with our values. We share our expat experiences, family adventures, and journey of building a medical tourism and hospitality business here. Subscribe for real, practical, and inspiring content about life in El Salvador.


🔗 *Subscribe to our channel* for moe videos on our family’s journey, tips on expat life, and insights about living in El Salvador: (https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1)



Follow Charity Hagenaars on Social Media:

📌Website: (http://www.hagenaars.com)

✉️ Email: ([email protected])

📘 Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/)

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: (https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily)

📸 Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/)

📲 Follow us on Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars)

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HF)


 🔗 Explore More Videos:


[https://youtu.be/ro3EdZR2rVY?si=R3-BTcKrqCIk_Pnh]

[https://youtu.be/Wmn57vGdgDQ?si=PyFl0KGn7BKDc0T4]

[https://youtu.be/kzGsCrdDutc?si=isiTlk5cuXx2ekbP]

[https://youtu.be/IJVKV5NWzwU?si=CLuc-GabXeqTS8fZ]

[https://youtu.be/WiAvrzw9aDU?si=gdI3dod-UJ0kH4oG]


🔍 Related Keywords:


Living in El Salvador, Family Relocation, El Salvador Expat Life, Buying a Car in El Salvador, Moving to El Salvador, Cost of Living in El Salvador, El Salvador Family Life, Starting Over in El Salvador, Expat Advice, El Salvador Living Tips, Life Abroad, San Salvador Life, El Salvador Experience, Moving with Kids, Expat Tips, Central America Living, Buying a Car Abroad, Living in Central America.


Trending Hashtags:


#ElSalvador #ExpatLife #FamilyJourney #LivingAbroad #ElSalvadorExpat #LifeInElSalvador #BuyingCarInElSalvador #ExpatJourney #CentralAmericaLiving #ElSalvadorLiving


Call to Action:


🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



If you found this video helpful, don’t forget to *like*, *share*, and *subscribe* for more content on life in El Salvador, family relocation, and buying a car as an expat! Your support helps us continue creating videos that provide valuable insights into the expat lifestyle. 🌍✨


expat lifemoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorfamily relocationcost of living in el salvadorlife as an expatel salvador cultureel salvador travel tipslife abroadexpat tipsel salvador expat lifebuying a car in el salvadorcharity hagenaarsel salvador experienceexpat advicecentral america livingliving in san salvadorstarting over in el salvadorel salvador family lifemoving with kids to el salvadorel salvador challengesfamily journey
00:00Intro

01:28Why we left Canada

04:30Why pick El Salvador

05:56Cost of Living

13:20The Bad

15:05The Good

16:45Reflecting on our Journey

18:00Highlights

