1 Year in El Salvador | The Truth You Won’t Hear | Our Family Unfiltered Journey & Life Abroad

In this eye-opening video, we’re sharing the truth about our first year living in El Salvador no filters, just real experiences. 🌍 From moving with three kids and three cats to navigating the challenges of living abroad, we’ve seen it all. In this video, we dive deep into the ups and downs, from the financial realities to the unexpected joys of starting fresh in a new country. Get ready to hear the raw, unvarnished truth about life in El Salvador, and why we wouldn’t change a thing.





📍 Location: San Salvador, El Salvador

🚘 Topic: 1 Year living abroad

🎯 Focus: Real-life tips, personal experience & trusted local services





🔥 Key Highlights of This Video:





* Why We Left Canada*: The reasons behind our move, including what drove us to leave and why El Salvador felt like the right place for us 🇨🇦➡️🇸🇻

* Cost of Living*: Get a detailed breakdown of what it really costs to live in El Salvador, from rent to groceries 💸

* Overcoming Obstacles*: The challenges we faced—language barriers, legal processes, and adapting to a new lifestyle 💪

* Life in El Salvador Now*: What it’s really like after one year here—what’s changed and what we’ve learned 🌱





Wondering if El Salvador is the right place for you? We’re sharing an in-depth look at the cost of living, buying a car as an expat, and the cultural experiences that shaped our journey. Discover the challenges and rewards of living abroad and why El Salvador might be the perfect fit for your family.





Would you consider moving to El Salvador or another country? What's your biggest factor in the decision?





Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:





*💸 Cost of Living*: Discover the costs associated with living in El Salvador, and how they compare to life in Canada.

* 🛠️ Overcoming Challenges*: Practical advice on overcoming language barriers, handling paperwork, and adjusting to life as an expat.

*🌍 Living in El Salvador*: A closer look at how life here differs from Canada, and the things we’ve learned along the way.









About Charity Hagenaars:

We are the Hagenaars Family a Canadian Christian family of five who moved to El Salvador in 2024 for a life that aligns with our values. We share our expat experiences, family adventures, and journey of building a medical tourism and hospitality business here. Subscribe for real, practical, and inspiring content about life in El Salvador.





