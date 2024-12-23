Freezing This Christmas OFFICIAL VIDEO by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers (Parody of Mud)

Up to 4,000 pensioners will die this winter. This is the single biggest attack on pensioners in a generation.





These are not my words, these are the words of the Labour Party in a report published in 2017 that discusses what will happen if the government cuts the Winter Fuel Allowance for those not on benefits.

Despite this, Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have decided to cut the Winter Fuel Allowance, meaning more than 9 million pensioners will lose out on payment, and only those on Pension Credit will now be able to claim it.

That means any pensioner who earns more than £11,343.80 a year may now have to choose between heating and eating.





Indeed, more than 40,000 pensioners who are terminally ill will lose the winter fuel payment according to the Telegraph, and the Winter Fuel Payment cut will put 50,000 pensioners into poverty next year according to the BBC.

An analysis by Policy in Practice suggests about 130,000 people will miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment because they are just £500 a year or less over the threshold.

We believe that not a single person in the UK in 2024 should die because of the cold.

We are calling on the government to raise the threshold for receiving the Winter Fuel Payment to at least £20,000 a year. Pensioners have worked and contributed to the system their entire lives, it is only right that we look after them and allow them to live their final years in peace and with dignity.

Join us in demanding better for our pensioners. Share Freezing This Christmas and help spread the message.





