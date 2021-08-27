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DO NOT FORGET! June 7th, 2021. - NURSE DANCING WAS OUR FIRST RED FLAG #ODDTV #RFB
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225 views • August 27, 2021
DO NOT FORGET! June 7th, 2021. -
NURSE DANCING WAS OUR FIRST RED FLAG #ODDTV #RFB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGKPUXWYuZ5i/
For anyone who thinks there is a scary pandemic, but hospitals across the nation had time to plan and coordinate dances like this for TikTok, then your a fucking idiot and weighing down humanity. Please go get your shot.
NURSE DANCING WAS OUR FIRST RED FLAG #ODDTV #RFB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGKPUXWYuZ5i/
For anyone who thinks there is a scary pandemic, but hospitals across the nation had time to plan and coordinate dances like this for TikTok, then your a fucking idiot and weighing down humanity. Please go get your shot.
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