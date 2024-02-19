Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do you remember the beginning of the Iraq war waiting for Shock and Awe to begin ? Now Shock and Awe is coming from the other side by way of drone warfare
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
13 views
Published 15 hours ago

Well those days are over.  American power has declined big time over the last 20 years.  Drone warfare is the new way .  How about that description n of the drone swarm run by AI ?

Keywords
iranwardrones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket