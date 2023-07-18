X22 Report - Ep. 3117b - [DS] Forced The Creation Of A New Party, Final Battle Approaches, Majority Has The Power

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAP Visit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com





______________________________________________________

Trump and the patriots pushed the [DS] down a path and they actually created a new political party called MAGA. Trump is following in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson. Trump has spent this time exposing the [DS] and showing the people how they are taking your freedom away. As the people learn how the [DS] operates they will fight to take back the country. The majority has the power to fight, they are being shown how.

