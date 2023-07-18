Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3117b - [DS] Forced The Creation Of A New Party, Final Battle Approaches, Majority Has The Power
X22 Report
Trump and the patriots pushed the [DS] down a path and they actually created a new political party called MAGA. Trump is following in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson. Trump has spent this time exposing the [DS] and showing the people how they are taking your freedom away. As the people learn how the [DS] operates they will fight to take back the country. The majority has the power to fight, they are being shown how. 

trumpnewspoliticsprepperpreppingdeep stateshtfdonald trumpjoe bidennew world orderbidenx22 reportx22reportx22 financial report

