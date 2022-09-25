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THE WAY OF THE WICKED IS DARKNESS & THORNS - [PART 2]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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236 views • September 25, 2022

#CHURCH #PROPHECY #WORLD

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: THE WICKED HAVE COME TO THE END OF THE ROAD. Yah is judging false ministries, false leaders like Steven Furtick and Bill Johnson who are leading rebellious sheep in false doctrine- you are judged by the Lord. People who love lies be warned, God will by no means hold you guiltless, you love lies and are at risk of perishing from the razor blades of false prophecy. REPENT. The posture of your heart is what will commend or judge you before Yah, hear the words of the Lord.


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-way-of-the-wicked-is-darkness-and-thorns-september-2-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


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Steven Furtick Potter's House Bethel Church Amanda Grace Lance Wallnau Troy Black Robin Bullock Julie Green Kat Kerr Kim Clement Bill Johnson Frederick Price Sr TD Jakes Joyce Meyer Creflo Dollar Joel Osteen false prophecy prophet wolves deception deceived sheep slaughter slaughterhouse demonic sacrifices marine kingdom water lodge Mason Masonic lodge Freemason Eastern Star brotherhood Nelson Mandela Ravi Zacharias lie lies liar church fallen teachers leaders compromise diviner divination witch witchcraft Kerry Ann Giddens Marilyn Hickey Jesse Duplantis Kenneth Copeland Joelyn Whitaker exploit exploitative judgement begins at the house of Yah


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IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN PART 1, PLEASE WATCH HERE. God Bless: https://youtube.com/watch?v=McHgGpxZxRs

Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-way-of-the-wicked-is-darkness-and-thorns-september-2-2022/


Keywords
deceptionsheepprophetsteven furtickdeceivedjoel osteencreflo dollarjoyce meyertd jakeswolveslance wallnauslaughterkim clementpotters housebill johnsonslaughterhousefalse prophecybethel churchkat kerramanda gracerobin bullockjulie greentroy blackfrederick price srdemonic sacrifices
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