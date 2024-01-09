Google is watching you! You don't need to have service to get spied on either!

A cell phone is a tracking device, pure and simple.

Just like Alexa, your dishwasher, washer and dryer, refrigerator, and ring doorbell...

If you want privacy ( And you should ) then you have to get rid of these devices! And then start working on your neighbor to get rid of his!





Otherwise, just get used to being tracked, monitored, and be under surveillance 24/7 365 days a year! Big daddy google is watching you!





Live and speak the TRUTH!