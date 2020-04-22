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Census 2020
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97 views • April 22, 2020
In This Bible Study we examine prophetic parallels of when David would census Israel, and the plague that ensued as a result, killing 70,000 of Israel, with what we are seeing right now on the Earth, 2020 being a Census year in our Nation, and coronavirus. What ramifications does numbering have? What prophetic insight and strategy can we gain from this instance and apply to our hearts and lives today?
Passages referenced:
2 Samuel 24:1, 21-25
1 Chronicles 21:1
Exodus 30:11-16, Exodus 13:7-9
Malachi 4:6
Amos 8:9-13
Haggai 2:6
Ephesians 2:19-22
Passages referenced:
2 Samuel 24:1, 21-25
1 Chronicles 21:1
Exodus 30:11-16, Exodus 13:7-9
Malachi 4:6
Amos 8:9-13
Haggai 2:6
Ephesians 2:19-22
Keywords
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