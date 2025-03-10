The release of prisoner Riyad Arafat from the city of Nablus as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released the prisoner Riyad Arafat, 53 years old, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. The resistance released four Zionist female prisoners in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees sentenced to long or life sentences. The released prisoner Riyad Arafat from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, talks about the circumstances of his release after spending 18 years in prison.
Interview: Riyad Arafat, a former prisoner released
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 29/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video