Religious Freedom in Canada - Where We Are | How We Got Here with Don Hutchinson (Part 1)
6 views • 1 day ago

Please donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


Is religious freedom in Canada at a crossroads? In this first part of our conversation with lawyer, author, and advocate Don Hutchinson, we explore where we are today, how we got here, and what it means for the future of faith in our nation.


In this episode, you’ll discover:


🔹 How Canada’s courts shifted from precedent to cultural philosophies

🔹An overview of the sweeping recommendations from Quebec’s new secularism review

🔹Why human rights tribunals are changing the balance between freedoms

🔹How education has become a frontline for parental and faith rights


Don brings practical and insightful observations from decades of experience at the intersection of law and public policy. This is a master class for every Canadian who cares about freedom of conscience and faith. We invite you to share with your friends and community!


