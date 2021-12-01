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Ep. 10 Lets talk about: AI Smart Tech Insects, mosquitoes, wasps, Crystalline DNA, BOO- Fluvic Acid
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58 views • December 01, 2021
Learn about the latest with smart tech, AI insects, wasps, mosquitoes, flies, etc.
~Africa & India
~genocide
~hidden agendas
What is preventing us from upgrading our DNA...what is crystalline DNA and the importance of crystals.
~Shungite
~Fulvic Acid
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube
~Africa & India
~genocide
~hidden agendas
What is preventing us from upgrading our DNA...what is crystalline DNA and the importance of crystals.
~Shungite
~Fulvic Acid
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube
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