Surviving and Thriving beyond MK Ultra Child Abuse with Cathy O'Brien

Cathy O’Brien, the author of TRANCE FORMATION OF AMERICA, visits the Freedom Portal to share her inspiring story of being rescued and then healed from the most horrific MK Ultra Mind Control and White House-level Satanic Ritual Abuse. We want to honor and hear from Cathy, not only for her heroism but for her grounded guidance on how we can stop the massive societal abuse by the Global Domination Agenda and all heal together.