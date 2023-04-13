Church Attendance May Be Down, But More Americans THAN EVER Tell Us That Their Faith Is Important In Their Daily Lives.





Also, 2/3 of America (even over half of Atheists) say religious institutions are "watering down or abandoning traditional beliefs."





🔗 Rasmussen Reports

