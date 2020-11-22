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11/22/2020 -- Large Earthquakes hit warned area (Chile - Tokyo) -- East Coast Massachusetts Quake
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136 views • November 22, 2020
Chile was struck by a noteworthy M6.2 (M6.1) earthquake , just as they were warned for. See the warning issued for Chile the day before the earthquake hit here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS-et...
204 new tremors on on the West Coast Pacific Northwest, that is on top of 200 from the day before.... clearly the plate has not ceased shifting (yet).. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
The hot spots have stopped across a majority of the whole plate as of yesterday (today not yet seen): https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS-et...
204 new tremors on on the West Coast Pacific Northwest, that is on top of 200 from the day before.... clearly the plate has not ceased shifting (yet).. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
The hot spots have stopped across a majority of the whole plate as of yesterday (today not yet seen): https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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