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Opening Scenes from Sleepy Eyes of Death (Pt. 1-7)
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11 views • January 03, 2022
A partial list of opening scenes from "Sleepy Eyes of Death". Only a handful from the Ichikawa Raizo period are publicly available.
Tsuruta Koji Series
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae (1956)
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae Dainibu (1957)
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae: Maken Jigoku (The Spell of the Hidden Gold) (1958)
Ichikawa Raizo Series
Sleepy Eyes of Death 1: The Chinese Jade (1963)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 3: Full Circle Killing (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 4: Sword of Seduction (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 5: Sword of Fire (1965)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 6: Sword of Satan (1965)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess (1966)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: Sword of Villainy (1966)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 9: A Trail of Traps (1967)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 10: Hell Is a Woman (1968)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair (1968)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 12: Castle Menagerie (Nemuri Kyoshiro Akujo Gari) (1969)
Matsukata Hiroki Series
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death: The Full Moon Swordsman (1969)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death: Fylfot Swordplay (1969)
Tsuruta Koji Series
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae (1956)
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae Dainibu (1957)
N/A - Nemuri Kyoshiro Burai Hikae: Maken Jigoku (The Spell of the Hidden Gold) (1958)
Ichikawa Raizo Series
Sleepy Eyes of Death 1: The Chinese Jade (1963)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 3: Full Circle Killing (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 4: Sword of Seduction (1964)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 5: Sword of Fire (1965)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 6: Sword of Satan (1965)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess (1966)
Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: Sword of Villainy (1966)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 9: A Trail of Traps (1967)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 10: Hell Is a Woman (1968)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair (1968)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death 12: Castle Menagerie (Nemuri Kyoshiro Akujo Gari) (1969)
Matsukata Hiroki Series
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death: The Full Moon Swordsman (1969)
N/A - Sleepy Eyes of Death: Fylfot Swordplay (1969)
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