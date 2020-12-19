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Ice Age Farmer from the Heart: Trust the PLANT - Solutions
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127 views • December 19, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 10 Dec 2020
It is time for us to all participate in a distributed food system -- not one of centralized control -- and there are many parts to play: from aquaponics, to rabbits, to goats, to chickens, ducks, and quail, to mushrooms, soil husbandry, to spirulina, to crickets and mealworms, to dry farming, to urban coops, to creating web sites for local farmers, to lawyers changing the overly restrictive regulatory frameworks, to ...! YOU ARE NEEDED NOW! Trust the Plant!
It is time for us to all participate in a distributed food system -- not one of centralized control -- and there are many parts to play: from aquaponics, to rabbits, to goats, to chickens, ducks, and quail, to mushrooms, soil husbandry, to spirulina, to crickets and mealworms, to dry farming, to urban coops, to creating web sites for local farmers, to lawyers changing the overly restrictive regulatory frameworks, to ...! YOU ARE NEEDED NOW! Trust the Plant!
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