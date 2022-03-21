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Mining Is the Last Escape from Bubble Economies | Robert Van Gilder
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24 views • March 21, 2022
Many conventional portfolio managers are trained in Keynesian economics and do not place much emphasis on the mining sector. Robert Van Gilder, a market expert, private investor, and speculator, makes the case that mining stocks are less risky than the S&P 500 and that gold stocks will exceed all-time-highs as the Fed continues to print money.
Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) has two projects in Nevada, Sandman and Big Balds. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden explains that the first assay results are imminent for the Sandman project, and the firm is looking for brand-new discoveries.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-mining-is-the-last-escape-from-bubble-economies/
Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) has two projects in Nevada, Sandman and Big Balds. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden explains that the first assay results are imminent for the Sandman project, and the firm is looking for brand-new discoveries.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-mining-is-the-last-escape-from-bubble-economies/
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