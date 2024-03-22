BGMCTV hb000_purim_2017 www.BGMCTV.org

The feast of Ester “Purim”

Beth Goyim is very different than most other places that say they worship God. Purim has become the Jewish Halloween and this is disgusting to Yehovah. The Book of Ester is in our bible for what purpose? It is there to show us what happens when Yehovah takes HIS hand of protection away. Even if we are the chose people. The Book of Ester is also there to show when we Teshuvah back to HIS ways and trust in HIM. That even one person can change the course of history. This presentation will be the full “Maggilla”. We will read the entire book to show evil verses good. We will see what happens to those who curse the Jew.