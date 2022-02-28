Sleep is a Nootropic 🌙 Stacking sleep supplements and “sleep tech” for serious slumber

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As Biohackers, we are perpetually on the hunt for the "thrust"--that elusive, boundless well of energy and motivation required to kick ass through the day. We obsess over stimulatory molecules, the latest Racetams, and those "limitless" compounds that promise to keep our cognitive engines revving. But any seasoned practitioner of the art of human optimization knows that this high-octane lifestyle requires a counterbalance.
If you aren't prioritizing the quality of your downtime, you are effectively redlining your engine without ever changing the oil. I’ve recently been experimenting with a specific stack of anxiolytic sleep supplements and biohacking tech that has resulted in some seriously solid, restorative slumber. It’s time we acknowledge a fundamental truth often ignored by the "hustle culture" mainstream: Sleep is, in itself, a potent Nootropic.
Read more 🌙 access my complete content library of sleep and wakefulness hacks that you need to awake ready to WIN THE DAY
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sleep-Library
Order 🛒 Sleep Supplements/Tech
Clif High's Pure Sleep Generation 2 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pure-Sleep
Youth & Earth's Sleep Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sleep-YE [North America & EU]
Magnesium L-Threonate https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-DW
CBD https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/453-cannabidiols-cbd#Sources
IC Hummer from Infopathy https://www.limitlessmindset.com/IC-Hummer
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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