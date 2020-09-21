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ZERO Evidence that COVID Fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates - Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Sayer Ji
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106 views • September 21, 2020
ZERO Evidence that COVID Fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates - Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Sayer Ji
Posted on: Saturday, September 19th 2020 at 4:15 pm
Written By: Sayer Ji, Founder
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/zero-evidence-covid-fulfills-kochs-4-germ-theory-postulates-dr-andrew-kaufman-say
© 2020 GreenMedInfo LLC. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of GreenMedInfo LLC. Want to learn more from GreenMedInfo? Sign up for the newsletter here //www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmed/newsletter.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmedinfocom-re-post-guidelines
In this interview, Dr. Kaufman explores a new study published in NATURE which claims to establish COVID-19 related pathogenicity in an animal model, but which does not fulfill Koch's postulates for germ theory, and may overtly misrepresent the truth. This, in fact, is not new, as many publications have claimed to isolate COVID-19 or prove its role in causing animal and human deaths, yet none of them are actually capable of demonstrating this conclusively. Sayer Ji asks hard hitting questions and together they explore the implications of this and other research to the ongoing weaponization of germ theory as a political weapon for mass control and surveillance in violation of basic human, civil, constitutional and medical rights.
Andrew Kaufman MD is a healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.
Andrew has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties.He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts, and held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations.
Dr. Kaufman has gained tremendous popularity in recent months sharing a different perspective on the role of health and disease within the context of current pandemic fears. Follow him at: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Kaufman's you tube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos? Dr. Kaufman's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrew.kaufman.908/
Find many more of Dr. Kaufman's interviews, and other content related to: "Questioning Germ Theory, Contagion, and Viral Testing," visit Questioning Covid: https://www.questioningcovid.com
For a related and alternative perspective on infectious disease related to COVID-19 and exosomes, watch Sayer's video on COVID-19: Is It Really About A Virus? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp4wXSku8Ik
Follow Sayer Ji on his Telegram channel: https://t.me/sayeregengmi
Follow Sayer Ji on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sayergmi/
Follow Greenmedinfo.com on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greenmedinfo2/
Join the Greenmedinfo.com daily newsletter: //www.greenmedinfo.health/newsletter
Join the upcoming health freedom/gratitude rally: www.thankyoubodyrally.com
Take action in support of your health freedom at: https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
Sayer Ji is founder of Greenmedinfo.com, a reviewer at the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Co-founder and CEO of Systome Biomed, Vice Chairman of the Board of the National Health Federation, Steering Committee Member of the Global Non-GMO Foundation.
Disclaimer: This article is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of GreenMedInfo or its staff.
Posted on: Saturday, September 19th 2020 at 4:15 pm
Written By: Sayer Ji, Founder
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/zero-evidence-covid-fulfills-kochs-4-germ-theory-postulates-dr-andrew-kaufman-say
© 2020 GreenMedInfo LLC. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of GreenMedInfo LLC. Want to learn more from GreenMedInfo? Sign up for the newsletter here //www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmed/newsletter.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmedinfocom-re-post-guidelines
In this interview, Dr. Kaufman explores a new study published in NATURE which claims to establish COVID-19 related pathogenicity in an animal model, but which does not fulfill Koch's postulates for germ theory, and may overtly misrepresent the truth. This, in fact, is not new, as many publications have claimed to isolate COVID-19 or prove its role in causing animal and human deaths, yet none of them are actually capable of demonstrating this conclusively. Sayer Ji asks hard hitting questions and together they explore the implications of this and other research to the ongoing weaponization of germ theory as a political weapon for mass control and surveillance in violation of basic human, civil, constitutional and medical rights.
Andrew Kaufman MD is a healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.
Andrew has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties.He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts, and held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations.
Dr. Kaufman has gained tremendous popularity in recent months sharing a different perspective on the role of health and disease within the context of current pandemic fears. Follow him at: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Kaufman's you tube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos? Dr. Kaufman's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrew.kaufman.908/
Find many more of Dr. Kaufman's interviews, and other content related to: "Questioning Germ Theory, Contagion, and Viral Testing," visit Questioning Covid: https://www.questioningcovid.com
For a related and alternative perspective on infectious disease related to COVID-19 and exosomes, watch Sayer's video on COVID-19: Is It Really About A Virus? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp4wXSku8Ik
Follow Sayer Ji on his Telegram channel: https://t.me/sayeregengmi
Follow Sayer Ji on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sayergmi/
Follow Greenmedinfo.com on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greenmedinfo2/
Join the Greenmedinfo.com daily newsletter: //www.greenmedinfo.health/newsletter
Join the upcoming health freedom/gratitude rally: www.thankyoubodyrally.com
Take action in support of your health freedom at: https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
Sayer Ji is founder of Greenmedinfo.com, a reviewer at the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Co-founder and CEO of Systome Biomed, Vice Chairman of the Board of the National Health Federation, Steering Committee Member of the Global Non-GMO Foundation.
Disclaimer: This article is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of GreenMedInfo or its staff.
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