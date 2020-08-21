© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
08/21/20 #CastleFalling: TRUMP warns of Pelosi COG Election Fra_d #KammyAKA
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • August 22, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.9K subscribers
8/21: Today, President Trump warned about the possibility of Pelosi claiming Presidency by 12/31 if election is contested by mail-in ballot fra_d...Meanwhile, Quantum finance system relies on humanity's acquiescence...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Project Camelot with Ch_rlie Fre_K about N/G sara and Quantum:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beJmp...
Please watch and subscribe to Santa Surfing on N/G sara:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEI6P...
DeJoy testifies before the Senate on USPS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vQYA...
https://shiva4senate.com/
Blockchain and finance:
https://dzone.com/articles/the-conver...
Shellenberger of DS capture of environmentalism: Apacolypse Never
https://www.climatedepot.com/2020/06/...
TRUMP speaks at NYPD after seeing his brother Robert:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAOxl...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!
88.9K subscribers
8/21: Today, President Trump warned about the possibility of Pelosi claiming Presidency by 12/31 if election is contested by mail-in ballot fra_d...Meanwhile, Quantum finance system relies on humanity's acquiescence...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Project Camelot with Ch_rlie Fre_K about N/G sara and Quantum:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beJmp...
Please watch and subscribe to Santa Surfing on N/G sara:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEI6P...
DeJoy testifies before the Senate on USPS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vQYA...
https://shiva4senate.com/
Blockchain and finance:
https://dzone.com/articles/the-conver...
Shellenberger of DS capture of environmentalism: Apacolypse Never
https://www.climatedepot.com/2020/06/...
TRUMP speaks at NYPD after seeing his brother Robert:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAOxl...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.