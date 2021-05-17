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Prison Planet [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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41 views • May 17, 2021
Zachary Denman, May 13, 2021
We lived in a prison planet with the illusion of choice. When everything we have been taught was a lie, the human body, mind and spirit had been manipulated to imprison us on this planet.
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDaXKdadnnw
We lived in a prison planet with the illusion of choice. When everything we have been taught was a lie, the human body, mind and spirit had been manipulated to imprison us on this planet.
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Subscribe for more films and videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/featured
Show your support for the films:
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/featured
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDaXKdadnnw
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