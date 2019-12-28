Twin Dreams: The Splitting of America

This is video was made 7/14/16; Summer 2016, and the "Twin Dreams" occurred in the early months of 2016. There is no true way to "Describe" this video on my Prophetic "Twin Dreams," just watch it please, and let the Spirit bear witness. I have all scriptures that apply. I may try to post below, however this IS my first attempt at a download, so we shall see.



Pardon the "emotion" filling this video, the Holy Spirit was all over me while I filmed this, even months later.



Also IN MY DREAM, I specifically called on the name "Yahshua Hamashiach." THAT WAS the name that I was given in my "Twin Dreams."



ALL PRAISE, GLORY, AND HONOR, to the KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS, YAHUSHUA HAMASHIACH!