🚨Several Irish Army officers said they would refuse to deploy to the streets to clear cost of living protesters, if ordered by the Irish Govt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking 🚨
I'm informed that several Irish Army officers have said they would refuse to deploy to the streets to clear cost of living protesters, if ordered by the Irish Government.
My sources say they would declare themselves "unfit for duty"
Remarkable developments.
Follow me Irish Man In Russia : Bowes Chay (https://x.com/BowesChay?t=QFoJsi-uSAZs44kgWy2SIQ&s=35) on X, Chay Bowes (https://youtube.com/@boweschay?si=xRuXt5sHRPmwID_h)