🚨Several Irish Army officers said they would refuse to deploy to the streets to clear cost of living protesters, if ordered by the Irish Govt

Breaking 🚨

I'm informed that several Irish Army officers have said they would refuse to deploy to the streets to clear cost of living protesters, if ordered by the Irish Government.

My sources say they would declare themselves "unfit for duty"

Remarkable developments.





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