FBI whistleblower Steve Friend on Emerald Robinsons' Absolute Truth
15 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Emerald Robinson podcast: FBI whistleblower Steve Friend @RealStevefriend is speaking out after the bureau asked him to redact parts of his new book regarding the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot, raids on the homes of J6 attendees and more.


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1650600103038648320

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
