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US-Iran deal ‘isn’t real’ - Brandon Weichert, geopolitical analyst to Mario Nawfal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US-Iran deal ‘isn’t real’ - geopolitical analyst

The so-called deal has been “a joint action by the Saudi government and their partners in Pakistan” to get the US to pull back for the Mecca holiday season, former congressional staff member Brandon Weichert argues.

He speculates that Trump acquiesced to the pressure to “at least have the appearance of a deal.”

💬 “The American side has not really gotten anything out from this that the Iranians weren't already willing to part with. The Iranians have not confirmed really any of the contents of the deal that president Trump has released to the public,” he says.
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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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