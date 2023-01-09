Create New Account
Dr. Pierre Kory on Damar Hamlin, Differential Diagnoses and Sudden Cardiac Arrest
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday

During the January 4 FLCCC Weekly Webinar, Dr. Pierre Kory discussed the possible causes of Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac event on the football field. This led to a deeper dive and an impassioned 'rant' on the need for a broad public conversation and media scrutiny about all the sudden death that is happening around us.

"If I have to read one more article about a young person dying and the word 'vaccine' isn't even mentioned..."

