Dr. Pierre Kory on Damar Hamlin, Differential Diagnoses and Sudden Cardiac Arrest

During the January 4 FLCCC Weekly Webinar, Dr. Pierre Kory discussed the possible causes of Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac event on the football field. This led to a deeper dive and an impassioned 'rant' on the need for a broad public conversation and media scrutiny about all the sudden death that is happening around us.

"If I have to read one more article about a young person dying and the word 'vaccine' isn't even mentioned..."

