Andy Schectman & Michelle Makori: Gold and Silver Surge as AI Drives a Global Reset
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48071 followers
7695 views • 3 days ago

To learn more, visit: https://milesfranklin.com/


- Gold and Silver Market Overview (0:00)

- Book Creation Engine and AI Innovations (2:41)

- AI and Gold and Silver Market Dynamics (12:50)

- Guest Introduction and Market Analysis (19:17)

- Industrial Demand and Price Suppression (29:34)

- Market Stress Signals and Future Outlook (51:36)

- Gold and Silver as Trust Assets (57:02)

- Practical Advice for Precious Metals Investors (1:02:32)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (1:05:51)

- Silver Demand and Industrial Necessity (1:12:29)

- Properties of Transition Metals (1:18:10)

- Scarcity and Counterfeiting of Silver (1:21:52)

- Predictions for 2026 (1:26:29)

- Economic Disruptions and Illiteracy (1:37:29)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:44:19)

- Health and Peptide Therapy (1:52:59)

- Book Engine and AI Technology (2:00:59)

- Future Technological Advancements (2:05:48)

- Audience Engagement and Support (2:10:48)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


Recent News
Silver hits record high amid economic uncertainty, fueling investor frenzy

Silver hits record high amid economic uncertainty, fueling investor frenzy

Kevin Hughes
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Poll: Majority of Belgians OPPOSE plan to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Poll: Majority of Belgians OPPOSE plan to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Ramon Tomey
Elon Musk predicts AI will make money obsolete, dismisses need for savings accounts

Elon Musk predicts AI will make money obsolete, dismisses need for savings accounts

Belle Carter
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
A new golden era: Bullion&#8217;s meteoric rise defies conventional wisdom

A new golden era: Bullion’s meteoric rise defies conventional wisdom

Willow Tohi
