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An Urgent Message To All Australians - January 26, 2022
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10 views • January 25, 2022
This is a message from former Australian SAS Lieutenant Colonel and National Leader of the Australia One Party.
It's time to wake up, folks!
Video sourced from:
Mary at 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening and closing music:
'Pulse' by Bio Unit
FMA (Free Music Archives)
https://freemusicarchive.org/genre/Electronic/?sort=track_date_published&;d=1&page=3
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or FMA and this channel.
It's time to wake up, folks!
Video sourced from:
Mary at 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening and closing music:
'Pulse' by Bio Unit
FMA (Free Music Archives)
https://freemusicarchive.org/genre/Electronic/?sort=track_date_published&;d=1&page=3
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or FMA and this channel.
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