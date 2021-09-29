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Another Senator verbally shreds Millie, the Cabal Traitor , in a verbal beating live on TV today, Sept 28th. Tore him a new one ! Ram it home ! Go Deep ! You gotta love that !
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421 views • September 29, 2021
The thumbnail pic is one of my best friends and me in Panama. We were down there looking to buy real estate. Thank God we did not. We would have taken a beating. Now the good news, the beers were cold and we had a great time. Now back to the video, I can not remember the last time I have witnessed such a beating live on TV. Millie is going down. Let's hang him when he gets to Gitmo. Fish hooks in the eyebrows and then string him up. Let him swing in the wind.
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