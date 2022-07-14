Podcast 1, Atlantis. (Metaphysics of WW2)

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The first podcast in this series, looking at the metaphysical aspects of World War 2. Taken from the book 'Metaphysics of WW2' by B R Taylor. Intro music: Video game soldier by Twin Musicom, taken from Youtube audio library. Plus When Johnny come marching home, Air force band, taken from Youtube video library. Interlude music : Desert caravan by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. End music : Long road ahead by Kevin Macleod, taken from Youtube audio library. https://www.amazon.com/Metaphysics-WW2-Brian-R-Taylor/dp/1986112209 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com