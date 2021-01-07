Mind Blowing Events! UNARMED Protesters Breach Capital!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nation Guard Called to the Capital after Unarmed Protesters Breach the Capital! Unarmed Trump Supporter shot and Killed by Police! VP Pence Betrayed Us and the President! And More! Goto: https://realnewschannel.com/Joint%20Session%20of%20Congress%20RESUMES%20Electoral%20College%20Count%20After%20Capitol%20Lockdown.php For more Coverage as Hearings continue,
Source Link;
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-video-capitol-police-execute-unarmed-woman-carrying-trump-flag/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pence-didnt-courage-protect-country-president-trump-tears-mike-pence-patriots-storm-capitol-building/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/flash-capitol-police-draw-guns-trump-supporters-house-floor/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriots-inside-nancy-pelosis-office-emails-open-screen/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-calls-peace-reminds-americans-voter-party-law-order/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/young-female-trump-supporter-shot-capitol-police-possibly-fatal-warning-graphic-videos/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-activates-national-guard-chaos-erupts-capitol-building/
Secure victory now! Give to the legal fund for President Trump here: https://secure.winred.com/djt/finance...
If you're a personal victim of vote fraud call Trump legal team: 888-630-1776
https://www.brighteon.com/Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com
https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/
https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/
Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
FOLLOW US!:
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://share.naturalnews.com/stream
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://www.subscribestar.com/realnewschannel-com
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/146653
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty
Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=
Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate
Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Vaccines Revealed Video Series Signup: https://upvir.al/ref/Bs46349329